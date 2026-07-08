Kingsbridge's Oxfam shop is celebrating 50 years at the heart of the town's retail community.
The charity first opened its doors on Fore Street in 1976, during the summer of one of Britain's most memorable heatwaves. Half a century later, the shop continues to raise funds to support Oxfam's work tackling poverty, inequality and humanitarian crises around the world.
Originally based at 81 Fore Street, the shop was overseen by the late John Warren, a well-known Kingsbridge landlord and ‘larger-than-life’ local character. It later moved to its current home at 45 Fore Street after community pharmacist Beryl Washington retired.
Growing support from local residents meant the shop eventually outgrew its premises. When the neighbouring property at 47 Fore Street became available in 2015 and 2016, Oxfam expanded to create a larger books and music department.
The shop's success has long depended on the support of volunteers and donors from Kingsbridge and the surrounding area.
Volunteers have given thousands of hours over the past five decades, helping to sort donations, serve customers and keep the shop running. Many have become familiar faces in the town, with staff describing them as the "lifeblood" of the shop and part of the wider "Oxfamily".
The steady stream of donated clothing, books, music and household items has enabled the shop to raise money for communities facing poverty, conflict and humanitarian emergencies across the world.
Staff say every clean, saleable donation helps provide practical support to people who lack access to essentials such as food, clean water and safe shelter.
The anniversary celebrations will also mark the retirement of shop manager Pip Harris, who is stepping down after 18 years with the Kingsbridge branch.
Residents are invited to join the celebrations at the shop between 2pm and 4pm on Friday, July 17, where volunteers, customers and supporters will celebrate 50 years of the charity's presence in Kingsbridge and thank Pip for her years of service to the local community.
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