Three people were rescued after their boat became stranded in deep mud in the Kingsbridge Estuary during a major overnight emergency involving multiple emergency services.
The coastguard, fire service, ambulance and police crews, and a rescue helicopter were all called to the scene.
The incident unfolded in the early hours of Friday (July 10) near Bowcombe Creek, prompting a large-scale multi-agency response after the occupants were unable to free their vessel.
Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team and firefighters from Kingsbridge were among the first local crews sent to the scene, supported by specialist rescue firefighters from Camels Head in Plymouth, Tamar Coastguard Rescue Team and additional emergency service resources.
As rescuers assessed the difficult conditions, concerns emerged that one of the people on board may have been suffering a medical emergency. A Coastguard rescue helicopter from Newquay was placed on standby to assist, while South Western Ambulance Service paramedics and Devon and Cornwall Police also attended.
Details of the emergency response were shared on social media by the Tamar Coastguard Rescue Team.
Specialist fire crews used equipment designed for unstable mud to reach the stranded vessel. Two of the casualties were helped safely back to shore, where they were assessed by coastguard personnel. The third was carried across the estuary mud and rocks on a stretcher before being transferred to a waiting ambulance.
The rescue helicopter was stood down once all three casualties had been brought ashore safely.
Tamar Coastguard Rescue Team later praised the close co-operation between all the emergency services involved, describing the incident as an excellent example of agencies working together under challenging conditions.
The condition of the casualties has not been disclosed, but rescuers wished them a full and speedy recovery.
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