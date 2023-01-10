In a post on their Facebook page they said: It is with the deepest sadness that we have learnt of the passing of Steve Mullen. Steve died yesterday after a short but fantastically brave battle with cancer. He served the Kingsbridge community for many years and was loved and respected throughout the area; particularly in Salcombe where he was the Neighbourhood Beat Manager before he retired. Steve was passionate about teaching CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) throughout the community with the Kingsbridge Estuary Rotary Club and we have no doubt that his actions have saved lives. The world has lost a true gentleman.