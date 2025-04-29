Martyn Norsworthy of Norsworthy Photography in Kingsbridge has once again been pre-selected for publication in the One Eyeland Best of the Best Photographers Year book.
This is the fifth year in succession that he has been pre-selected for inclusion.
In a recent email from One Eyeland, Martyn has been told that only the top two per cent of their members have made the cut.
This year is a special book celebrating 50 years of Digital Photography.
In a recent email form One Eyeland Martyn was told ‘We ship the books Worldwide for free to the top 500 companies comprising: advertising agencies, creative directors, art directors, art producers and art buyers,
publications, B/W, fine art, fashion, wedding, landscape and art magazines editors.
photo gallery, art curators, photo reps and agents.
‘We also promote the book online via digital ads on social media to an audience of about 1,500,000 people’
One Eyeland describe themselves as the best photo sharing site around that features top photographers and famous photography.
Their curated gallery of images spans a multitude of photography disciplines that include commercial, advertising, fashion, automotive, product, portraits, beauty, landscape and much more.
The photo sharing site features the best highlights like picture of the day, picture of the week, photographer of the week and photographer of the month.
With over 148,400+ active members, more than 6,800+ featured photographers and 343,700+ submitted photos there is always something to discover.
Martyn’s journey into photography began at the tender age of four during a family holiday to Windsor Castle and a statue Martyn felt compelled to capture.
Growing up he was surrounded by the legacy of photography through boxes of treasured images curated by his Gran which instilled in him a profound passion for photography.
His subjects rang from celebrities and royalty to joyful couples and beloved pets.