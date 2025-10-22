Kingsbridge Community Garden is organising an exhibition and coffee morning.
It features art work and photographs following summer visits to the garden in Fore Street by both Kingsbridge & South Hams Art Club and Kingsbridge Camera Club.
It also features a photographic display of unusual insect visitors to the Community Garden and images of wild flowers from the Swiss Alps.
Donations for coffee support the work of the Community Garden and they are always looking for more volunteers to help keep the garden going.
Cakes are also available.
It’s happening on Wednesday November 19 betweemn 10am and 12 noon at Dodbrooke Parish Hall.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.