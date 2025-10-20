Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team recently joined forces with BASICS Devon and RNLI Lifeguards South Devon for a voluntary joint training evening.
The evening focussed on understanding what role each agency has at incidents, and also what skills and equipment each other can bring to help patients.
Having this understanding particularly for what BASICS Doctors can bring to emergencies on the coast allows both them and their RNLI Lifeguard colleagues to know when best to use their services.
They rely on the support of emergency services.
Having a clear understanding of each others capabilities allows them to provide the best care.
They would like to thank the Lifeguards for the organisation and to Doctor Marc for taking the time to tell them about his BASICS work.
Remember in a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
