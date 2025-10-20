Kingsbridge Women’s Institute’s hand crafted gift fair is back-this coming November 1 in the historic Market Hall, Fore St, Kingsbridge.
Coordinator Gillie says: “We’ve been hard at work for months
"Knitting, stitching, painting and closer to the date, we’ll be baking the goodies we’re famous for.
“Last year the cakes vanished in the first hour so I think a few little elves were very busy buying and eating them on the spot!”
WI President Rosemary Warrillow praised the team spirit of the craft group members and the support of locals:” The WI craft group meets every month to discuss ideas, helping and inspiring each other in the true spirit of our organisation.
“They spend hours at home making lovely things. I can relax about friends on my gift list as I know they will appreciate the skills of our members.”
This year there’s a Scandi style stall for decorative inspiration and gifts; Christmas colour themed stalls, plants, jigsaws, hand painted cards, hand printed wrapping paper and boxes, felted robins, nice knitted hats and puddings with naughty chocolate. You can grab a ‘book date” - a book, tea, coffee and biscuits package - in one hand and a bacon sarnie in the other.
“We want to make sure that everyone can find something for their budget that’s been lovingly and skilfully made” said Gillie, adding with a twinkle ”We’re the WI. We don’t do tat”
The Women's Institute (WI) is the largest voluntary women's organization in the UK, founded in 1915 to revitalize rural communities and encourage women to produce food during World War I.
Its mission has since broadened to give women a voice, provide lifelong learning, and be a force for good through local, national, and international campaigns.
Today, it is an inclusive and diverse organization where women of all ages and backgrounds can share experiences, learn new skills, and build confidence.
