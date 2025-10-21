Abigail said: “Children can often find the Emergency Department a scary place to be and we sometimes have to complete painful procedures. We strive to make a child's journey through Paeds ED as positive as possible. One way of reducing pain is through the use of a Buzzy. A Buzzy works by using vibration and the cold from the ice packs to confuse pain receptors to minimise the pain caused by a procedure. We are absolutely delighted to receive these devices, it will make such a difference when delivering care to our young patients.”