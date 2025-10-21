Devon and Somerset Fire Service has issued its top tips for a safer Halloween.
1. Switch to battery-powered tea lights
Picture this: you’ve carved your pumpkin to perfection, lit a candle, put it inside, and left your creation on display.
Then you, your child, or a pet accidentally knocks over the pumpkin, which also knocks over the flame inside, and sets your curtains or furniture alight. Quite a scary scene, isn’t it?
Maybe you’re reading this scenario and thinking it doesn’t seem likely, but incidents like these are more common than you might think. Around one in eight of the dwelling fires we attend are started by naked flames (such as matches or candles).
"Fires that start with naked flames such as candles, matches and cigarettes are really dangerous because they spread and develop very fast. Nearly half the fatal fires in the south west involved naked flames."
Ros Clarke, Group Manager for Fire Prevention says: “When you use battery-powered tea lights instead, an accident is just an accident, instead of an incident.
“If you knock over a pumpkin or leave it on overnight, nobody gets hurt and nothing gets damaged.
“It’s a stress-free option, and we highly recommend it.
"It’s such a simple thing, but by using battery-powered tea lights for your Halloween decorations, you are reducing your risk of fire this year, and in the future too."
2. Remember the fire risks of fancy dress.
Whether you’re being a vampire, a witch or a zombie, fire won’t be scared of you.
Fancy dress costumes are highly flammable, so it’s important you’re being cautious whilst all dressed up.
When wearing costumes, stay away from open fires, wood burners and cooking. And please take off those spookily long sleeves before you go to make dinner.
3. Be seen while walking around.
Around Halloween, there are many incidents involving pedestrians being hit by vehicles.
If you are trick or treating, make sure that drivers can see you. It’ll be dark outside, and your scary costume may make you harder to spot, so you must be extra careful.
When you cross the road, always do so from a safe location (not between parked cars or on a bend), look both ways, and walk instead of running.
You don’t want to give any drivers a fright by appearing out of nowhere in front of them.
4. Stop, drop and roll
Wear some woollen tights, jeans or a woollen jumper as layers underneath your fancy dress.
This will act as a layer of protection for your skin in case your costume catches fire.
And if the worst does happen and your clothes catch fire, remember to stop, drop to the floor, and roll around to flatten the flames to put them out.
In the South Hams there are on-call fire stations in Kingsbridge, Salcombe, Dartmouth, Modbury, Totnes and Ivybridge as well as a volunteer station at Kingston.
They have a mix of wholetime, on-call, and volunteer stations.
On-call stations are sometimes called retained stations too.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.