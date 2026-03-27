Tina Graham and Tom Chisholm, principal and assistant principal at Kingsbridge Community College, attended a powerful round table discussion in the House of Lords, joining primary and secondary school leaders to discuss the benefits of banning smartphones in schools and the importance of backing such measures with legislation.
South Devon MP Caroline Voaden was also at the event.
At the event, headteachers shared how existing bans in their schools have simplified routines, reduced stress, and allowed staff to focus on teaching rather than managing devices.
They emphasised that a statutory ban would be particularly transformative for vulnerable children, helping to tackle inequality and ensure that all students have uninterrupted learning time.
Dr Emily Barrett, an educational psychologist working with the Safer Screens initiative, highlighted the cognitive and emotional impact of smartphone use on young people.
She noted that when teenagers use phones to avoid social anxiety, they miss crucial opportunities to develop resilience, cope with everyday stressors, and engage fully in learning and peer interactions.
The discussion also included voices from across the education sector, including a London primary head who stressed that any government committed to reducing inequality must support schools through legislation and Executive Head Alison Ramsay from Ringwood, who called a statutory ban “the simplest and most transformational act” to improve the life chances of children.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said: "At Kingsbridge Community College, we are committed to supporting the wellbeing, focus, and positive development of all our students.
“Piloting a smartphone-free environment has already shown the difference it can make, helping students engage more fully in lessons, interact with one another, and build resilience.
“Being part of the House of Lords discussion was a powerful opportunity to share this experience and to advocate for a wider approach that benefits all young people.
“I firmly believe that giving students protected, uninterrupted time each school day allows them to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally."
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