Pupils from Dartmouth Academy have continued their collaboration with the University of Exeter Medical School as part of the Young Persons Advisory Group (YPAG).
The group, which has been working with researchers for several years, provides valuable insight to help shape projects aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of young people.
Pupils contribute to research design, provide feedback on materials, and share perspectives that ensure studies are relevant and accessible to their peers.
This month, the Dartmouth pupils helped develop and refine a booklet designed to explain key findings from a review of digital interventions for young people at risk of mental health problems.
The final version of the booklet, now available online, reflects the pupils’ input and demonstrates the impact of youth voices in medical research.
The Young Persons Advisory Group continues to play a vital role in bridging the gap between researchers and young people.
Nicola Perrott, Assistant Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said: “Our pupils have shown incredible commitment and insight through their work with the University of Exeter.
“Being part of the Young Persons Advisory Group allows them to see how their voices can make a real difference in research that affects young people’s health.
“It’s inspiring to see their confidence, curiosity and empathy growing as they contribute to such important projects.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West said: “It’s fantastic to see our students actively shaping research that impacts young people across the country.
“The Young Persons Advisory Group gives them a real voice in projects that matter, helping researchers understand what is important to young people.
“Their input not only improves the quality of the research but also builds the pupils’ confidence, teamwork and leadership skills.
“This kind of meaningful engagement demonstrates the power of student voice in making a difference.”
For more information and to view the booklet designed by the group, visit: https://tinyurl.com/ytw2v8m4
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