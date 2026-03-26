The team at South Devon holiday letting agency Coast & Country Cottages have donated 65 Easter eggs to local good causes this Easter, including Kingsbridge Food Bank and the Dartmouth Community Chest.
The effort formed part of a nationwide Easter egg donation campaign led by the company’s parent brand, Sykes Holiday Cottages, which encouraged its teams across the UK to support local charities in their communities.
Suzy Thompson Yates, Regional Owner Experience Manager, said: “Across both offices, we were thrilled to collect and donate these chocolate eggs. Both of these charities are exceptionally deserving and incredibly important within our local community. We are proud to continually support them and hope these Easter treats will spread a little happiness over the coming weeks.”
For more information about Coast & Country Cottages, visit coastandcountry.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.