The GCSE students at Kingsbridge Community College, (KCC) part of Education South West, have much to celebrate today following a very successful GCSE results day.
KCC has high aspirations for every student and strives to ensure that they are able to achieve their full potential through a clear focus on learning and achievement in a supportive environment.
The school recognises the benefits an excellent education brings and encourages students to be ambitious and bold in their learning journey and to make the most of every opportunity.
Amelie Laity achieved all grade nines and the following students achieved many of the top grades: Edward Alexander, Emma Guest, Seth Renaud, Josh Freeman, Izri Barker, Frida Gallego-Cooper.
The following students have received great results which represent excellent progress throughout their years at KCC: Chloe Madden, Ethan Clack and Callum Mapson.
KCC is rated Good by Ofsted and inspectors noted that leaders are highly ambitious for all pupils and that leaders have developed a well-sequenced and ambitious curriculum. They also stated that the careers curriculum provides pupils and students with high-quality information about training, education and employment; it prepares pupils well for making choices about what to do next.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College said:
“ It was a pleasure to witness the students open their envelopes today and get the grades that they deserved and had worked so hard to achieve. We are proud of the accomplishments of all of our students.
“This Year 11 group have flourished in their studies, and been inspirational to younger year groups through the enthusiasm with which they have embraced extra-curricular activities and all the opportunities that have been on offer.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“Many congratulations to all the KCC students who have collected their GCSE results today, what an amazing set of results!
I look forward to welcoming them to KCC’s sixth form later this year to continue their studies with us.”