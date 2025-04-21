Media students from Exeter College have been putting their social media skills to the test by creating a series of TikTok videos to be used by Devon and Cornwall Police.
As part of their course, the UAL Diploma in Creative Media Production and Technology, students have been working with the force’s Corporate Communications and Engagement team to create short social videos which will feature on Devon and Cornwall Police’s new TikTok channel.
Subject areas covered by the project include the danger of drink and drug driving, making sure a young person has a safe night out, the dangers of texting while driving and tips to avoid having your drink spiked.
Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable James Vaughan will be meeting students to view some of the videos and talk to them about the power of one of the fastest growing social media platforms.
TikTok in the UK has an estimated 23 million users with around 40 per cent of those in the ‘Gen Z’ 18-24 year old age bracket.
Chief Constable James Vaughan said: “Historically this younger age group has been one of the most difficult for police to engage with.
“For the police to have young people creating social media content aimed at their own peer group has been immensely useful.
“The students have given us a completely different outlook on social media trends and styles that we might not have used in our content otherwise.
“Hopefully we can get some good public engagement on our new channel and showcase the student’s talent and creativity.”
Exeter College Lecturer in Creative Media Rob Chadwick said: “This has been a valuable experience for the students. To be given a real-world brief with real feedback is a great opportunity."
The videos will be launching during the coming weeks on Devon and Cornwall Police’s TikTok channel @dc_police