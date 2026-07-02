The Monday Team at the Kingsbridge Cancer Research UK shop has raised £200 for the Bowelbabe Fund, supporting research into bowel cancer and helping to raise awareness of the disease.
The team thanked local businesses that donated raffle prizes to help make the fundraiser a success. Donations came from Mangetout Deli, Lloyd Maunder Butchers, Tesco and Costa Coffee.
The Bowelbabe Fund was launched by the late Dame Deborah James to raise money for Cancer Research UK after she was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer at the age of 35.
A former teacher, Journalist and podcast host, Dame Deborah became widely known for sharing her cancer journey openly and honestly, helping to break down the stigma surrounding bowel cancer while encouraging people to recognise the signs of the disease and seek help early.
Since its launch, the Bowelbabe Fund has raised more than £21 million to support cancer research. The money is used to fund projects focused on earlier diagnosis, develop more personalised treatments and increase public awareness of bowel cancer symptoms.
The fund also supports clinical trials and research aimed at improving outcomes for people diagnosed with the disease.
Health experts say recognising the symptoms of bowel cancer can save lives. These include blood in the stool or bleeding from the bum, persistent changes in bowel habits, ongoing stomach pain, unexplained weight loss and extreme tiredness for no reason.
Anyone experiencing these symptoms for more than three weeks is encouraged to speak to their GP.
The Kingsbridge shop's latest fundraiser is part of Cancer Research UK's ongoing efforts to support pioneering research while helping to educate people about the importance of early diagnosis.
The Monday Team said it was grateful to everyone who bought raffle tickets, donated prizes or supported the event, helping to raise money that will continue Dame Deborah James' legacy of improving bowel cancer research and awareness.
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