In 2022, Philip and Diane Groves retired, with a new owner, the Centre lives on and now has 20 dealers selling antiques, vintage collectables, books, vinyl and jewellery. As is to be expected, the past is never far away, and some of the happiest moments are when more elderly gentlemen enter the Centre and point out where they would wait for their haircut. And of a winter's eve when the air is still and crisp, it is said his scissors can still be heard.