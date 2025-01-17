Recently Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team and their flank team Bigbury Coastguard Rescue team, joined forces as part of a search and rescue exercise at Bantham.

The excercise is underway just across from Burgh Island (Kingsbridge Coaastguard Rescue Team)

As part of the exercise the teams were tasked by HM Coastguard - South Devon & SE Cornwall -Area 10 Commander to locate a missing individual whose car had been found in the car park. Splitting up into search teams, a large area was covered and after a short while the ‘casualty’ was located.

A view of the rescue site (Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team)

Because of the ‘casualty’s’ location at the bottom of the cliff, a rope rescue system was immediately set up to complete the rescue.

A spokesperson for Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team said: “It was a great exercise for both teams, and special thanks to Bantham Estate Devon for letting us use the estate for the exercise.”

Preparing the ground above (Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team)

Remember in a coastal emergency you can dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.