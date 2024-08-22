Students from King Edward VI Community College (KEVICC) in Totnes, part of Education South West, have been celebrating collecting their GCSE results this morning (August 22.)
KEVICC is a true comprehensive school, with students from all different backgrounds, and staff who are committed to supporting each and every one of them, and going the extra mile to make this happen.
Tilly Brudenell was thrilled to achieve grade eights in GCSE Geography, Science and History, as well as a host of grade sevens and is looking forward to studying A-levels at Kennicott, KEVICC's sixth form centre. Janu Porter was delighted to be interviewed by ITV following his grades, including a 9 in Philosophy and Ethics and 8s in Geography, GCSE PE and Science, and is looking forward to A-level study.
Alisha Furini spoke to the BBC and was delighted to gain strong passes in English and Maths and to get her entrance requirements for level three Childcare. Oscar Gilling was really pleased with a great set of results, passing English and Maths and 4 other subjects as well as meeting the requirements for his electrical apprenticeship.
KEVICC is rated Good by Ofsted and inspectors noted that The curriculum caters for pupils’ needs and aspirations; option subjects in key stage four provide a broad range of choice in academic and artistic subjects.
Alan Salt, Principal at KEVICC said:
“I am so proud of all the KEVICC students who have collected their GCSE results today. It's another fantastic set of results!
I look forward to seeing many of them again next year up at Kennicott.
“Our students have been really resilient despite the disruption the pandemic caused to their first years in secondary education. We are so proud of them, and are so pleased to see students achieving their goals, whether that means the highest academic grades and future A-level study, or getting the right results to open doors to future vocational courses or apprenticeships. Each and every one of them has done themselves proud. "
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“Many congratulations to all the KEVICC students celebrating their GCSE results today.
They have done fantastically well and it’s a real testament to their hard work, along with the dedication of the teaching staff at the school.”