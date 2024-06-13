Kingsbridge Community College’s annual summer arts exhibition is being held again at Harbour House in Kingsbridge and will showcase art, photography and media work produced by a selection of students from KS3 , Year 11 and Year 13.

A wide range of work from more than 180 students across the three key stages will be going on show.

A college representative said: “In order to build links with the college and community, Harbour House have given us a prime slot in the calendar to promote the arts.”

The exhibition is open to the public from June 28 to July 6 from 10am to 5pm every day except Sunday when the gallery is closed.

During Arts Week (July 1 to 5 ) there will be a range one off extra-curricular activities on offer for students from all year groups to come along to - these activities will be advertised through tutor groups.