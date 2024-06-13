Kingsbridge Community College’s annual summer arts exhibition is being held again at Harbour House in Kingsbridge and will showcase art, photography and media work produced by a selection of students from KS3 , Year 11 and Year 13.
A wide range of work from more than 180 students across the three key stages will be going on show.
The exhibition is open to the public from June 28 to July 6 from 10am to 5pm every day except Sunday when the gallery is closed.
During Arts Week (July 1 to 5 ) there will be a range one off extra-curricular activities on offer for students from all year groups to come along to - these activities will be advertised through tutor groups.