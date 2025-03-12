This spring, Malborough Village Hall will come alive with the sound of Madness as KATS presents its new musical, Our House.
Written by acclaimed playwright Tim Firth, best known for Calendar Girls and Sheila’s Island, Firth’s dialogue is gritty and authentic, comedic yet heart-rending. The iconic music of Madness slots so seamlessly into the story that it feels as if the songs were written for the show. And for KATS, It Must Be Love, as this will be the third of his plays successfully staged by the theatre group.
Our House tells the story of Camden lad Joe Casey, who, on the night of his 16th birthday, takes Sarah, the girl of his dreams, on their first date. In a moment of madness and youthful bravado, hoping to impress Sarah, Joe makes a reckless decision. When the police arrive, he faces a split-second choice: stay and take the consequences or run. At that moment, his life divides—just like in the hit film Sliding Doors—leading to two parallel futures filled with twists and turns.
According to KATS director Nate Fox, it was both the storyline and the toe-tapping music that drew him to the production. “Madness still pulls in huge audiences, as we saw last summer when they headlined Plymouth’s Summer Sessions. The atmosphere was electric—people just love their music," Nate said. "Madness was a tight-knit group of mates growing up in a part of London where community was key to their upbringing. These themes are woven into the show, making it relatable whether you're a Madness fan or not.”
Musical Director Kathy Kenny is excited to bring the production to life, saying: “It’s a privilege to work with so many students I’ve taught from primary school through to secondary school shows and to see them develop their skills.” The expertise of Kathy and the band will undoubtedly elevate the entire production.
Choreographer Carey Ryan-Carter also brings her expertise to the show. “Choreographing for non-dancers is always a challenge,” she said, “but one I love rising to. Unlike the director, who has a script, or the musical director, who has a score, the choreographer relies purely on imagination.
"I can’t just lift the original choreography, as we don’t have professional dancers or the same rehearsal time. Instead, I create visual interest by weaving a narrative through the movement and giving each performer their own personal storyline within each dance. I also drive poor Sarah Fox (props department) slightly mad with my long list of prop requests, but I find performers feel less self-conscious when they’re interacting with props—it makes for a more engaging performance."
Nate added: “There’s a great buzz in the rehearsal room. It’s such a fun place to be, and we can’t wait to get to Malborough in March and share our House of Fun with you all.”
Our house runs from 26th-29th March at Malborough Village Hall. For more information, visit the KATS website: www.kats-kingsbridge.co.uk.