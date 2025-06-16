In an inspiring tribute to the charity that helped save her life, Abbi, a survivor of a horrific car crash, is undertaking a sponsored walk this August to raise funds for BASICS Devon.
Ten years ago, Abbi was left seriously injured and trapped in the wreckage of a car for nearly two and a half hours. Among the clearest memories from that terrifying day was the presence of someone who climbed into the wreckage to be with her — someone who listened to her, relayed vital information to the fire crew, and provided calm reassurance. That person, Abbi later discovered, was a volunteer doctor from BASICS Devon.
“I literally owe him my life,” says Abbi. “It gave me huge comfort during those terrifying hours to know someone was right by my side, doing everything they could to help. I am eternally grateful for this amazing charity who do such incredible work.”
To mark the 10th anniversary of the crash — and the incredible progress she’s made since — Abbi will walk a 6-mile section of the South West Coast Path, from Woolacombe to Croyde.
“As there was a time I wasn’t sure I’d ever walk again, a sponsored walk seemed appropriate,” she explains. “It took me a long time to re-learn that skill. For most people, 6 miles might not sound like much, but for me, it’s a real marathon.”
Despite still needing a crutch for walking outside the home, Abbi has been training for months, gradually building up her stamina on different terrain.
BASICS Devon is a volunteer-led organisation that provides specialist prehospital emergency care across the region. Their doctors often arrive at the scene of major incidents to support ambulance crews, bringing critical care directly to those in urgent need.
Everyone at BASICS Devon is deeply moved by Abbi’s courage and determination, and her story continues to inspire the whole team.
You can support Abbi’s incredible effort by donating here: https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/abbiwalks
