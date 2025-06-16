This is a company that has abused its monopoly position for decades. Instead of investing in the infrastructure it was privatised to improve, Thames Water borrowed heavily - amassing £19 billion in debt - while paying out huge dividends and inflating executive pay. Little of that borrowing went into pipes, reservoirs or stopping sewage spills. Now they’ve raised bills by 31%, seek a 53% hike, and have secured a £3 billion loan - much of which will go to service debts and pay lawyers, not fix infrastructure.