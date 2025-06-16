Emergency services were called to the airfield near Honiton at around 1pm on Friday, June 13, following concerns for the welfare of two individuals. Despite efforts at the scene, both were sadly pronounced dead.
They have now been identified as Belinda Taylor, 48, from Totnes, and Adam Harrison, 30, from Bournemouth.
Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy are continuing, involving Devon and Cornwall Police, British Skydiving, and East Devon District Council’s Environmental Health and Safety Office.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or via the website, quoting reference 50250150193.
