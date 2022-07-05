Ivybridge supermarket plans spark protests

Residents in Ivybridge opposed to the building of a new supermarket are preparing to protest at two key council meetings this week.

South Hams District Council, which is ploughing £9 million into the project, is pushing for the plans to go ahead, despite fierce opposition.

In May, Ivybridge Town Council made a formal objection about the Aldi superstore and multi-storey car park propsoed for the town centre, saying it would ‘degenerate, not regenerate’ Ivybridge.

That objection reinforced concerns voiced at the annual town meeting where residents showed almost unanimous opposition to the plans.

Since then a widely publicised campaign against the plans has been raging with thousands of leaflets and an active social media campaign.

The latest leaflet, headed “Save Our Shops” publicises two South Hams District Council meetings taking place this week. On Wednesday the district’s planning committee gets together and on Thursday, South Hams’ executive meets.

Campaigners are calling on residents to attend to have their voices heard.

In 2020, South Hams District Council held a public consultations which showed two thirds of nearly 2,000 respondents felt a new supermarket would improve footfall into the town centre and supported the proposals.

As a result of public support then in February 2021 South Hams council decided to go ahead with the project.

But many local people who have seen details of the proposal are now vehemently opposed to it and there more 700 letters of objection have been sent.

Key concerns include the reasoning behind the project and the fact that Ivybridge already has three supermarkets and a superstore at nearby Lee Mill.

Other objections include; Location is unsuitable, Loss of already limited parking spaces as a result of the development, Traffic heading to the new Aldi will lead to congestion at seasonal times – impact on air quality, Destruction of trees and Devon hedge is unacceptable – This is an important feature for local wildlife. Campaigners highlight the risks to a Woodland Trust-registered veteran oak tree, Independent shops will lose trade and it will be harmful to the local economy/employment, The overall scale and design of the multi-storey carpark is imposing. Claims it is misdirecting public spending by the council and a risk to tax payers. Aldi should fund work themselves, buy their own land and improve skate parking before work starts.

South Hams District Council admits parking in the two main car parks during building would be significantly reduced, but residents fear a number of the current parking places would be lost afterwards as they are leased to Aldi.

The council admits there will be some ‘capacity challenges’ but promises measures to limit the difficulties as far as possible.