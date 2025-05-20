Local author Stephanie Austin helped Dame Hannahs raise over £1500 for the charity.
Over 90 supporters attended the Cream Tea event at Dame Hannahs in Ivybridge and had a wonderful afternoon.
The guests enjoyed a delicious cream tea and a fascinating talk by Stephanie Austin about her time as an author and her latest book Death on Dartmoor Edge.
Matt Steele from Ivybridge Bookshop helped Stephanie to sell her books at the event while longtime supporters Marian and Trevor Vanstone sold their homemade preserves and homegrown plants in aid of Dame Hannahs.
There was also a wide selection of beautiful raffle prizes to be won.
Dame Hannahs Community Engagement Lead, Debbie Lumsdon, said “We were absolutely delighted with over 90 people attending our Cream Tea event last week.
We raised over £1500 and each and every person who attended helped us to achieve this. My thanks go to the author Stephanie Austin who gave a very engaging talk to the captivated audience, to Rodda’s Cream Tea Society for donating the clotted cream and our volunteers for baking the scones.
We are so grateful to everyone who continues to support us here at Dame Hannahs”.
Dame Hannahs has been enriching the lives of children and young people for over 250 years. One of the UK’s oldest charities,
Dame Hannahs is dedicated to empowering young adults with a range of disabilities.
They are committed to challenging societal beliefs surrounding disabled people with the aim of making disability incidental.
Our mission is simple: to empower, advocate and enrich the lives of young adults with disabilities.
Based in Ivybridge, Devon, Dame Hannahs provides learning, care, support and real choice to young adults with a range of disabilities. A dedicated and highly trained team of staff helps young people to grow and learn with confidence and freedom.
At Dame Hannahs they provide the best care and opportunities on offer, in a homely and caring environment.