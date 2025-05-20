One officer from Devon and Cornwall Police commented: “We were called to Park Street, Ivybridge, at around 9.45am on Tuesday 20 May following a report of a man with an air rifle in the street. The man then entered a property. Armed officers attended and the suspect exited the property and was arrested. A man in his 50s from Ivybridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of an air weapon in public place. He remains in custody at this time.”