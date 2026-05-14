Twenty-six talented Ivybridge Community College students recently headed to ExCeL London for the 'Move It' Dance Convention
It was an action-packed experience where our dancers immersed themselves in the very best of the industry.
Throughout the event, students had the opportunity to participate in professional dance classes, showcases, and workshops spanning numerous styles and levels.
With various stages and brands to explore, it was the perfect environment for them to discover new post-16 colleges and connect with the broader dance community.
Students met with teachers from leading post-16 dance schools to discuss future pathways.
The group watched incredible performances from top dance schools competing in the Move It Competition.
A definite highlight was getting to meet the amazing Abby Lee Miller —a memory they will surely keep forever.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.