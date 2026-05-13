A surprise celebration was held at Ivybridge Community College to honour a much-loved member of staff,
The Principal’s PA Mel Vincent is retiring after 25 years of dedicated service.
To mark this milestone, the students took to the stage as a token of our collective appreciation.
The Junior Elite Dance Squad delivered a stunning performance of their competition piece, showcasing precision and grace.
and the BTEC Performing Arts Group performed a moving rendition of 'Waving Through a Window'.
A spokesperson said: “Being part of this event was a wonderful opportunity for our students to showcase their talents while helping us say a proper thank you to a long-standing and cherished member of our community.
“It will be remembered for a long time to come.”
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