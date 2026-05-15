The Totnes Fringe Festival has announced The Bull Inn, sister venue Albatross Pizza Shop and Ben’s Farm Shop as its headline sponsors for 2026.
The volunteer-led festival, which recently named Josh Widdicombe as its patron, will return from 9 to 12 July with a programme featuring 70 performances across Totnes.
Organisers said the event was building on a successful first year in 2025, which attracted over 3,000 visitors, sold 2,146 tickets and achieved an average seat occupancy of 85%.
The festival transforms pubs, halls, gardens and community spaces into performance venues, with organisers describing it as being rooted in the belief that “theatre belongs here”.
The Bull Inn founder, Geetie Singh-Watson, said that supporting the festival was a natural fit for the business.
“We wanted to be a Headline Sponsor this year because I truly believe in this kind of thing happening in local towns,” she said.
“Festivals are phenomenally important to local communities. They bring people together to share live experiences and connect in a real way.
“That’s why the Fringe Festival is so important, and it’s brilliant to see it happening in Totnes, which is so full of art, craft, creativity and drama.”
Singh-Watson added that restaurants and theatre shared similarities, with “all the behind-the-scenes chaos culminating in a beautiful performance that happens every night”.
Ben Watson, founder of Ben’s Farm Shop, said the company was “really pleased” to support the festival for a second year.
“It’s exactly the sort of independent, community-focused event that makes this part of Devon special,” he said.
“Like us, the Festival is rooted in local people and bringing communities together, so it feels like a natural fit for us.”
Festival director Danielle McIlven said the sponsorship would help keep ticket prices accessible while ensuring at least 80% of ticket income went directly to artists.
She added: “Totnes Fringe is rooted in this place and its community, and that support allows us to grow sustainably while staying true to what matters.”
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