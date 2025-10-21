Ivybridge Community College students have been hitting the big stage!
Huge congratulations go to Year nine students Ava Melia, Olivia Eastley, and Olivia Mahoney who recently worked with the Birmingham Royal Ballet.
They took part in a ballet flash mob at Drake Circus in Plymouth to promote the Black Sabbath Ballet at Theatre Royal.
The official video of the event is now live on the Birmingham Royal Ballet website and socials
Birmingham Royal Ballet (BRB) is one of the five major ballet companies of the UK, alongside The Royal Ballet, the English National Ballet, Northern Ballet and Scottish Ballet.
Founded as the Sadler's Wells Theatre Ballet, the company was established in 1946 as a sister company to the earlier Sadler's Wells company.
Comments
