The will be 229 competitors coming to the area next weekend for the annual Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) The Creek paddleboard race in Kingsbridge.
The Quay and Cattlemarket car parks will be extremely busy as registration opens at 10am.
A number of the spaces around the skatepark are reserved for the event so people are asked not to leave cars overnight on Friday (see councils notice below and on site). There will be a catering van for competitors which members of the public can also use and the skatepark/slipway is very much still open but people are asked to be considerate of the event in progress.
If you know anyone that was planning on getting afloat on their boats on Saturday, please make them aware that the estuary will be very busy and to wait for event marshals to signal an all clear between race starts if exiting/entering the Kingsbridge Pontoons.
They would also ask if anyone would consider putting buckets over your propellers if they can do so safely this coming week.
People are very welcome to come down and watch the starts.
The paddlers will be starting in line with the Crabshell and paddling toward to head of the Kingsbridge Creek, so a real spectacle to watch the first race turn there before the fleets naturally separate round the courses.
Saturday October 18 – Distance Race Timings (Kingsbridge)
10am to 1pm: Registration
2.45pm: Fleets to the water
3pm to 3.06pm: 12km Course Starts
3.20pm to 3.26pm: 6km Course Starts
3.40pm: 1km Course Start
3.50pm : Expected first finishers
6pm: All off the water
Please be mindful of competitors and event staff on and off the water at these times, proceed with care with minimal wash Local Notice to Mariners (LNTM) will be issued by the Harbour Master.
