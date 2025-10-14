National Trust places are gearing up for October half term as the trees slowly turn to copper and the pumpkin harvest begins.
There’s plenty to keep the kids entertained this including pumpkin trails, creative crafts, spooky stories, and apple days.
What’s more, every time you experience a National Trust day out, you help care for these special places for future generations.
Here is what’s happening near you this October half term. Please check property website for further information, including how to book:
Nature explorers: Getting to know Barn Owls
October 29 1.30-3.30pm
Join The Barn Owl Trust in the loggia at Coleton Fishacre for a pop-up talk on all things Barn Owls.
Price: Free event (normal admissions apply).
Booking not required.
Greenacre is a 1920s country retreat complete with tropical garden by the sea.
The country home of the D'Oyly Carte family where you can travel back in time to the Jazz Age.
Drawn to the River: The Big Draw
October 21 to November 2. 10.30am-4.30pm
Head to the tennis court and add your mark on the giant weaved river tapestry, or pop inside the house to discover a drawing activity, inspired by Greenway's location on the edge of the River Dart.
A free event. Booking not required.
If visiting Greenway by car, parking spaces must be booked in advance through the website.
Greenway is a relaxed and atmospheric house is set in the 1950s.
Agatha Christie and her family would spend summers and Christmases here with friends, relaxing by the river, playing croquet and clock golf, and reading her latest mystery to their guests.
The family were great collectors, and the house is filled with an important and varied collection of ceramics, Tunbridgeware, silver, and books, including first editions of her novels.
