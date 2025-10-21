Have you ever wondered what life was like when plague struck Dartmouth? How did people try to protect themselves, and how healthy were communities in the late 18th century? When was the stethoscope invented, and why was it significant? What was the impact of the cholera epidemic in the 1830s, the “Spanish flu” of 1918–19, and how did new housing improve health in the early 20th century? And, five years on from Covid, what lessons can the past offer us in understanding our own experiences of a pandemic?