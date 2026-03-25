The first ‘Place of Sanctuary’ hub session has been held at Ivybridge Community College.
This was the first of many events designed to bring the community together and foster a true sense of belonging.
Led by Miss Ball and Mrs Trafford, the session was also supported by Year 12 Student Leader Charlotte Lucas, with the fantastic support of Year 12 volunteers Lavinia Ramirez and Will Goodsell.
It will be held on a monthly basis.
This inclusive space is designed for students to make new friends and gain a sense of solidarity.
Each hub will merge the virtues of respect and compassion with the exploration of books that instil these core values.
The first session had a special focus on relationships—making new ones and sustaining them,
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