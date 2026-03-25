In response to an increasing number of Sherford residents complaining about road safety in their community, police have been focussing on providing a visible presence and educating road users over the past few weeks.
Officers recently carried out a speeding operation on Hercules Road.
Almost one in five cars were travelling over the threshold when they would normally prosecute speeding motorists, with one driver travelling at 46mph in the 30mph limit.
Police officers praised the support from residents with a social conscience in making the roads safer.
They have also been at Sherford Vale Primary School, educating parents who park on the pavements when dropping children off.
Parking on pavements can cause significant danger to children when crossing the road.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.