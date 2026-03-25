Sherford’s annual community celebration is back and will take place on Saturday, April 18 between 11am and 3pm at Strawberry Lane Park.
It is within easy reach of the lily pond area of the expansive Country Park, where a number of nature activities will take place.
Entry is free and everyone is welcome.
It will be delivered by an array of local groups, coming together to put on a free, fun-filled day for residents and families across the growing new town.
Sherford Day 2026 marks nine years since Sherford welcomed its first resident.
Already home to a flourishing community of thousands of people – with 1,500 new homes occupied – Sherford is a new town being created by the Sherford Consortium, a partnership between national housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Vistry, which includes Countryside Homes, Linden Homes and Bovis Homes.
When completed it will have 5,500 homes alongside abundant amenities and expansive green space.
Friends of Sherford Country Park (FOSCP) will be at the heart of the day’s outdoor programme, running a family nature trail with interactive activities, a community bug hotel building session, and a BioBlitz in the afternoon – a guided walk with expert commentary and opportunities to record local wildlife using the iNaturalist app.
FOSCP will also have a stand on the day, and will be showcasing how coppiced woodland materials can be turned into useful products for the garden.
Sherford Community Church will have a stand with activities and face painting, while the Over 50s Group will be keeping everyone fuelled with homemade savoury and sweet scones, biscuits and cakes.
The Sherford Community Land Trust will also have its own stand on the day, connecting visitors with the various groups it supports, including the Litter Pickers and Oasis Café.
It will welcome a number of local groups from the wider area, including the Rainbows and Brownies.
The Trust’s Environment and Heritage Group will be collecting residents’ Sherford stories as part of an ongoing community heritage project – a chance for people to share memories and help build a record of life in the town.
Plymouth arts collective, the Conscious Sisters, will be running an activity exploring people’s connection to the ocean.
Peter Sadler, Managing Director of Vistry Southwest, part of the Sherford Consortium, said: “Sherford Day is an occasion created by the community, to celebrate the community.
“Watching so many different community groups come together to plan and deliver a day for their neighbours is a genuine reflection of the spirit that makes Sherford such a distinctive and special place to live.”
Judy Talbot, Project Coordinator, Sherford Community Trust, added: “This event will be a community effort from start to finish, and that's something to be proud of.
“We've got groups covering everything from nature and heritage to refreshments and coastal art, all pulling together to put on a brilliant day.“
“There are so many ways for residents to get involved in life at Sherford, and we’d encourage anyone who wants to be part of that to come and find out more.”
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