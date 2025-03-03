The Government has confirmed the latest new special school in Devon will open in September 2025, run by The Special Partnership Trust who already run several special educational needs(SEND) schools in Cornwall and Devon.
Castlebridge School will have two sites. The main site will be in Ivybridge and a smaller hub site in Tavistock. It will provide specialist provision for 120 pupils aged between seven and 16 years old (Year 3 to Year 11) with high-functioning Autistic Spectrum Condition (ASC) who are unable to access mainstream schools because of physical, medical or sensory needs or difficulties with communication, anxiety, attachment, relationships and behaviour.
It’s designed for pupils who have had a challenging experience in mainstream school and may have developed school or learning avoidance to help themselves feel safe. In many cases, this will have impacted on their educational progress and self-esteem and for some pupils, also resulted in behaviour that is challenging to others.
The new school will offer smaller class sizes and a tailored curriculum that provides specialist support to ensure that pupils can effectively access and engage with their learning, develop transferable skills in communication, interaction, wellbeing and resilience strategies and achieve academic accreditation, which is nationally recognised.
The first cohort of learners will be educated at the satellite hub in Tavistock in September 2025, which is currently having a significant refurbishment planned. It will remain as a satellite from the main site in Ivybridge, supporting children and young people in the Tavistock and west of the county. The main site in Ivybridge aims to open during the 2026/27 academic year and will be built by the Department for Education.
Councillor Lois Samuel, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s SEND Improvement Services, said:
“I am pleased that the funding agreement for a new special school in Devon has been signed. It marks a significant milestone on our journey to meet the growing demand for support for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) in Devon.
“Castlebridge will provide children and young people with an Autism Spectrum Condition with a fantastic opportunity to access their learning and develop the confidence, skills and knowledge necessary to progress through school and into adulthood, feeling empowered to be a valued part of their local community.
“This investment will help more children and young people in Devon who have special educational needs and disabilities achieve their full potential.”
Ruth Zimmerman, SEN Director at The Special Partnership Trust, said:
“We are delighted to be working innovatively with Devon to develop and deliver additional specialist school places. Our vision is that every single young person has access to the best education they need, delivered in the best possible environment, so they can thrive, succeed, and flourish no matter what circumstances they face.
“We are immensely proud to be part of something that has the potential to transform the lives of children and young people, enabling us to be a force for good in SEN. This partnership reflects our commitment to ensuring that every child and young person receives the tailored support they need to reach their full potential.
“Through this initiative we can continue to make a positive difference, through innovation, excitement, and opportunity.”