The first cohort of learners will be educated at the satellite hub in Tavistock in September 2025, which is currently having a significant refurbishment planned. It will remain as a satellite from the main site in Ivybridge, supporting children and young people in the Tavistock and west of the county. The main site in Ivybridge aims to open during the 2026/27 academic year and will be built by the Department for Education.