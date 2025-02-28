Burgh Island will shortly be hosting one of the South West's most important environmental events of the year - the Bigbury Net Zero Assembly.
The event on March 13 will focus on saving Devon's rivers, which are under severe threat from pollution, caused largely by sewage spills and agricultural runoff.
It will also be used to launch a manifesto calling for a host of sustainability initiatives for energy and transport, and provide farmers with funding for eco-friendly solutions to reduce agricultural runoff.
The event will feature BBC broadcaster Monty Halls as keynote speaker, joined by speakers South Devon MP Caroline Voaden, and Louise Wainwright, chair of Avon River Champions, who will be delivering the Devon Rivers Manifesto.
Burgh Island hosted the last Assembly in 2022. A spokesperson said: “(Burgh Island) is committed to supporting the causes of the Bigbury community and ensuring Bigbury remains a focal point for sustainability in the South West.”