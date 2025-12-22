A good crowd turned out for the "Santa By Sirens" event on Saturday in Totnes.
Santa saw many happy kids and even a few happy grown ups.
The organisers would like to thank everyone who donated.
They raised £301.56 for The Fire Fighters Charity.
A spokesperson said: “If you have any pictures or videos, we would love to see them.
“Merry Christmas from everyone at Totnes Fire Station!”
The Fire Fighters Charity provides timely clinical care and wellbeing to members of the UK’s fire services and their families, helping them to adapt to physical, emotional and social callenges, to adapt to conditions, injuries and illness and to transition to life after service.
