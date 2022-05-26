Hundreds to say goodbye to Bobbi-Anne whose funeral is today
Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod who was murdered by musician Cody Ackland is to be laid to rest today with hundreds expected to line the route as her coffin is taken to St Andrew’s Church by horse and carriage.
Today is the funeral of Bobbi-Anne McLeod the Plymouth teenager who was murdered and whose body was dumped at Bovisand in the South Hams.
Hundreds of people are expected to line the streets of Leigham to pay their respects as her coffin will be taken by horse and carriage from her home at 11.20am bound for the Windmill Pub.
She will then be taken to St Andrew’s Church on Royal Parade where the ceremony will begin at 12.30pm.
Bobbi-Anne was murdered between November 19 and 23 last year by musician Cody Ackland who was found guilty by a jury at Plymouth Crown Court and jailed for a minimum of 31 years earlier this month.
