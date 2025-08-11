A young Devon athlete is looking for sponsors to help her compete in one of the toughest triathlons in the world.
Ella-Jo Fryer is a 20-year-old triathlete from Totnes, Devon, UK, who has officially qualified for the Ironman World Championship 2025, taking place this October in Kona, Hawaii – the most prestigious and gruelling long-distance triathlon in the world. She qualified after completing the Leeds Ironman Event, where she placed second in her age category and as the youngest female. As a young woman at the beginning of what she hopes will be a long and impactful journey in sport, her goal is not just to compete, but also to inspire. Attending would also allow her to continue aligning her studies with her sport – applying academic insights into real-world performance, and vice versa.
Ella-Jo said:" “I started this year unable to swim more than a few lengths or ride a road bike. I bought a second-hand bike on eBay and got advice and support on my swimming from the Manchester Triathlon Club, but I never imagined I’d be heading to the Ironman World Championships just months later.”
“Now I want to see how far I can go and inspire others – especially young women – to push their own limits.”
From a background in competitive horse racing, she has transitioned from jockey to endurance athlete. Over the past two years, she has completed the Bristol Half Marathon, Rotterdam Marathon, and a 100K Ultra Marathon in memory of her grandfather, raising funds for Pancreatic Cancer Research and her adventures in endurance took her to Everest Base Camp in December 2024.
Currently studying for a degree in Sports and Exercise Science at University Academy 92, Lancaster University, her training regime includes daily triathlon sessions supported by Train Smart's personal trainer Charlie, group rides with the Sisterhood Cycling Collective, and club swims and runs with Manchester Triathlon Club.
“I have always enjoyed sports, physical games and running. Training became more serious for me when I joined the British School of Racing Programme when I was 16. In the four years since then, working as a full-time jockey and racehorse rider, I have improved and developed my physical training and pushed my fitness and stamina further,” she added.
As an amateur athlete from a low-income background, Fryer is now actively seeking equipment sponsorship and financial support to make the journey to Kona possible. She is appealing to companies, individuals, and organisations that share her values of resilience, health, and empowerment to help cover essential costs, from upgraded race equipment to travel and accommodation. In a world of incremental gains, even with a supportive and effective training programme, any improvements in equipment may make a huge difference to ranking and times.
The Ironman World Championship, held annually in Kona, Hawaii, is considered the pinnacle of endurance racing. The event brings together the world’s most elite athletes to complete a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile run under extreme conditions.
If you're interested in helping with sponsorship contact Ella-Jo here: [email protected] or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ellajofryer
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.