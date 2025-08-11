Ella-Jo Fryer is a 20-year-old triathlete from Totnes, Devon, UK, who has officially qualified for the Ironman World Championship 2025, taking place this October in Kona, Hawaii – the most prestigious and gruelling long-distance triathlon in the world. She qualified after completing the Leeds Ironman Event, where she placed second in her age category and as the youngest female. As a young woman at the beginning of what she hopes will be a long and impactful journey in sport, her goal is not just to compete, but also to inspire. Attending would also allow her to continue aligning her studies with her sport – applying academic insights into real-world performance, and vice versa.