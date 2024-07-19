Mike Stevenson who works at Kingsbridge Morrisons is taking to the skies for the supermarket’s partnership charity Together For Short Lives.
Together for short lives and Morrisons are raising vital funds for Children's Hospices across the country, reaching even more families caring for a seriously ill child.
Children's Hospice Southwest offers a safe haven for children facing unimaginable challenges, creating cherished memories and offering vital respite care.
With the dedication of their staff and volunteers, they ensure every moment is filled with love, joy and compassion, making a real difference in the lives of these brave children and their families.
Mikey's Skydive was originally to take place back in September last year, but Skyline Events cancelled on the day due to high winds.
A new date was booked for October and then April this year, but again, due to the weather conditions on the day, they had to cancel again.
A new date has been now been set for September 8 when hopefully Mikey will be taking a huge leap of faith and will be finally able to complete the Skydive that he set out to do so many months ago for Together For Short Lives.
Mikey said: "I'm thrilled that I will be taking to the skies, quite literally to raise funds for an organisation that holds a special place in my heart, I will be doing a skydive in aid of Children's Hospice Southwest, an incredible charity that provides care, support and comfort to children with life limiting conditions and their families".
"Every donation, no matter how big or small, will go a long way in supporting this vital cause".
Community Champion Amanda said: " Your generosity will directly impact the lives of these remarkable Children and their families, providing them with much needed care and support during difficult times together, lets make a significant difference".
Community Champion Amanda and Mikey would like to thank everyone for being a part of this meaningful cause.
People’s support means the world, especially to all the children and families who will benefit from the care and services provided by Children's Hospice Southwest.