Local charities, community groups and residents gathered at Tumbly Hill Wellbeing Hub on Saturday, June 6 for Volunteering Together, a community event held as part of National Volunteers' Week.
The event was organised by Next Steps Together (NeST) and brought together local organisations to celebrate volunteering, share ideas and help people discover ways to get involved in their community.
Representatives attended from organisations including The Rotary Club of Kingsbridge, Friends of Norton Brook, Kingsbridge Information Centre, Waterborn Hub CIC, West Devon CVS and South Hams District Council, alongside local residents interested in volunteering and community activities.
The morning focused on networking and shared learning, with Hannah Child from West Devon CVS delivering an informative and interactive session on volunteer recruitment, retention and training.
Particular interest was shown in Devon Connect, the county-wide volunteering platform that helps organisations advertise volunteer opportunities and connect with potential volunteers.
Throughout the day, organisations exchanged information, discussed common challenges and explored ways of working together, with several making plans for future collaboration.
The afternoon community drop-in gave local residents the opportunity to meet organisations face-to-face, ask questions and learn more about volunteering opportunities across the South Hams.
Many visitors took the opportunity to tour Tumbly Hill Wellbeing Hub and see the facilities for themselves.
Several commented on the variety of spaces within the building and were surprised by the range of activities, support services and room hire opportunities now available at Tumbly Hill.
Many expressed their appreciation that the centre continues to serve as an important community resource.
The event welcomed Laura Eames from South Hams District Council, who attended to promote the Kingsbridge Community Economic Plan consultation and encourage residents and businesses to share their views on the future of the town.
Local Police Community Support Officer Tom Eabry also attended to learn more about local services and support available across the area, including support for women affected by domestic or sexual abuse and plans for a new men's wellbeing support group at Tumbly Hill.
Refreshments proved particularly popular throughout the day, including homemade lemon drizzle cake and banana bread baked by 82-year-old NeST volunteer Mick Garrod, a familiar face at Tumbly Hill, regular contributor to community events and father of NeST Chief Executive Suzi Garrod.
Reflecting on the event, Suzi Garrod said: "One of the most encouraging things about the day was seeing organisations sharing ideas, resources and experiences.
“There was a genuine willingness to work together and support one another.
“Volunteering plays a vital role in the health and wellbeing of our communities, and events like this help strengthen the relationships that make that possible.
"Despite some challenging weather, we were delighted to welcome organisations and local residents throughout the day.
“The feedback was extremely positive, and there was a strong feeling that community networking events like this provide real value for both organisations and local residents."
Following the success of the event, NeST plans to host further volunteering and community networking events at Tumbly Hill later in the year.
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