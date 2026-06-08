The Erme Primary School in Ivybridge was inspected by Ofsted at the end of March.
The inspectors found that pupils’ experience of school was positive and that staff quickly get to know pupils and provide swift help to reduce any barriers to their learning and wellbeing.
They praised the way that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities settle quickly and make progress from their starting points.
Pupils said they trust that adults will support them and this helps them to feel safe.
Pupils say that staff 'really care'.
The inspector said that safeguarding standards were met and inclusion and personal development were judged to be at the expected standard.
The remaining five areas were judged to be in need of attention, which was broadly in line with leaders’ self-evaluation.
The four action points identified by the report have already been put into an action plan for the school to work on in the coming months.
Leanne Penhallurick, who is the Head of School at The Erme said, “We are pleased that the inspectors recognised how much work has been done at the school in recent months and how much it has improved.
“The children were very positive about the way that adults help them in school, which is very pleasing.”
The school has recently introduced a therapy dog called Ozzie to the children and he is already being treated as one of the team.
The school is located in Station Road and has four classes and outdoor play areas and takes children from Reception to Year 6.
There is also a pre-school in the same building.
Mrs Penhallurick added: “We care passionately about education and recognise that our role is to provide opportunities that will encourage the children in our school to become lifelong learners within an atmosphere of enjoyment, security and confidence. “
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