Ivybridge Community College are sending congratulations to their students who have dedicated time and energy to the community for the Volunteering section of their Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.
They have just received their Volunteering Certificate for 2025-26.
They have been giving back through a huge variety of roles, including: litter picking to protect the local environment, supporting people in need within the community, helping out in local charity shops, assisting with Riding for the Disabled, stepping up in sports coaching and leadership and volunteering in our local libraries
A spokesperson for Ivybridge Community College said: “A massive well done to everyone involved — your hard work makes a real difference. “
The DofE is a non-competitive youth development programme for individuals aged 14 to 24.
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