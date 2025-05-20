Hope Cove Lifeboat were called to reports of a dog that had fallen from the cliffs above Broadsands Beach.
When the crew arrived on scene they found the dog being cared for by a vet who just happened to be enjoying a day on the beach.
Together with our colleagues from Bigbury Coastguard Rescue team and Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team they transferred Kes the dog to Leasfoot Beach where she was reunited with her owners.
Kes dislocated her hip in the fall but miraculously escaped without any broken bones, and is recovering well.
If you’re walking the cliff paths please remember that some stretches run very close to the cliff edge, so be aware of your surroundings, and if you are close to the edge they would recommend keeping your dog on a lead.