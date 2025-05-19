Residents of Dartmouth will know that there are not that many opportunities to see live theatre in the town. Alison Seldon, Marketing Executive at the The Flavel Arts Centre ran a survey to find out how local people felt about live theatre.
She said, “Out of 387 respondents, 27 per cent said they would like to see more live theatre at The Flavel and 51 per cent said it would encourage them to visit The Flavel more often if we had more live theatre on stage.
So we’ve been increasing our programming of live theatre productions, and you don’t have to wait that long as the next live theatre performance is on Wednesday May 28 when Our Star Theatre Company join us as part of their national tour, with a laugh-out-loud comedy ‘Hannay Stands Fast’ – a thrillingly funny sequel to The 39 Steps.
Hannay Stands Fast is taken on by four actors playing dozens of characters – 53 to be precise. That’s right four actors playing 53 different parts!
If you’ve ever seen ‘The 39 Steps’ on stage I’m guessing you will already be chuckling as it is hugely funny, fast paced and simply brilliant to watch.
Set in various locations created through quick and innovative uses of trunks, crates, suitcases, ladders and more. Hannay Stands Fast is suitable for the whole family aged 8 and over.
On Saturday June 21 the Flavel brings you The Southbury Child, written by local man Stephen Beresford and performed by the Dartington Playgoers.”
The play debuted in 2022 to rave reviews: receiving five-star reviews from the national press, including The Sunday Time, Telegraph and Mail on Sunday.
Stephen was born in London but raised in Dartmouth and started acting there when he was nine years old in a local children’s drama group.
Stephen Beresford is best known for writing The Last of the Haussmans and the 2014 historical film Pride. His play The Southbury Child is focussed on David Highland, a Dartmouth vicar who has known difficult times both personally and professionally.
It is a brilliantly observed play that brings together a fascinating set of characters, each with their own story to tell.
Despite the subject matter, Beresford peppers the script with biting humour that is laugh-out-loud, whilst heartfelt anguish is never far away.
A naturalistic play that reflects many of modern life’s struggles before a backdrop of the church and its traditions.
A real treat for a thought provoking night out.
The Flavel is also delighted that Stephen Beresford will be on stage after the performance, in a Q&A on the play, hosted by BBC Radio Devon’s Jo Loosemore.
So come along, see the play and ask Stephen your burning question!
Through the Summer, there is of course Dartmouth’s long running Shakespeare week, produced by the Inn Company, and will be held from July 29 to August 2 at Dartmouth Castle.
This year’s play is Shakespeare's "Richard III".
Jonathan Turner said, “There’s nothing quite like the shared experience of live theatre, and we’re thrilled to be offering a diverse and engaging lineup for everyone to enjoy.”
So, does Dartmouth have an appetite for more live theatre? Vote with your feet and support live theatre, support your local Arts Centre.