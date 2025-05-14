A routine cliff rescue training session turned into a memorable evening for Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team when a pod of dolphins appeared off the South Devon coast.
The team were carrying out rope rescue drills near Hope Cove on Monday evening when they spotted the large pod making its way across the bay and around Bolt Tail.
A spokesperson said: “We are very lucky to work and train in such a beautiful area.”
Members of the public are reminded to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in any coastal emergency.
See the video below:
