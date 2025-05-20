Devon & Cornwall is among the regions hit hardest by dating scams that cost UK victims over a quarter of a billion pounds in three years, according to new data released by Action Fraud.
In response to a Freedom of Information request sent by fraud recovery experts Action Fraud Claims Advice, the national reporting centre for fraud revealed that there were 21,976 reports of dating scams received between 2022/23 and 2024/25.
Based on self-reported losses, Devon & Cornwall victims parted with over £7 million after being manipulated by romantic fraudsters.
The average loss experienced by a victim in the region was £9,060. That mean figure is slightly below the UK average of £10,324 lost per case (not including Scotland).
In total, reported losses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland from April 2022 to April 2025 reached a deeply concerning £271,430,524. Contact to Action Fraud regarding dating fraud increased by 17% compared to the fiscal years 2022/23 and 2023/24
Men fell victim to the most scams, flagging 10,634 incidents and losing an average of £9,290 per incident. Whereas women reported 8,892 incidence but lost an average of £16,370 per incident.
The loss was even more stark for transgender victims, who were defrauded to the tune of over £1 million at a shocking average of £27,234 per recorded case.
According to Action Fraud, the average age for a fraud victim was 47 years old in 2022/23, rising marginally to 48 the year after, and 49 in 2024/25.
While dating sites and apps are known to be used for scams like so-called ‘pig butchering’ operations, mentions of dating apps only came up in 6% of reports to Action Fraud.
JF Law is a leading British law firm whose fraud team helps scam victims, such as those who suffered the effects of dating fraud, with their efforts to recoup their lost funds.
A JF Law spokesperson told Action Fraud Claims Advice: “Dating fraud is a shameless and cruel crime, and unfortunately one which is being seen more and more in the UK.
“Fraudsters prey upon people’s trust and desire for companionship to line their own pockets. Nobody who falls victim to these scams deserves it.
“What they do deserve is sympathy and support with reclaiming their losses, which is what we do for people around the country every day.”
Action Fraud Claims Advice spoke to Lisa Mills, Senior Fraud Manager at Victim Support, earlier this year. Mills said: “Romance fraud is a devastating crime. For victims, it isn’t just a question of losing large sums of money.
“The psychological and emotional impact of being deceived by someone you trusted deeply can knock your confidence and sense of self-worth enormously.
If you have been a victim, you are not to blame – fraudsters are skilled manipulators who use social engineering to manipulate thousands of people every year”
Action Fraud Claims Advice is a fraud recovery advice service, where victims of fraud can be connected to an expert for support in reclaiming lost funds.
Victims of dating scams can contact Action Fraud by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk. They can also get in touch with Victim Support online or by calling 08 08 16 89 111.