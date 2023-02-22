Salcombe RNLI volunteers returning from morning exercise on Saturday (February 18) were met on the quayside by five amazing young people, Isabella 7, Amelia 7, Constance 10, William 5 and a half, and Beatrice 5.
The five along with their families were in Salcombe for the school Half Term holidays, staying in a cottage looking directly at the Salcombe ALB Lifeboat at its mooring.
Together they decided that during their holiday they would like to raise monies in support of Salcombe RNLI.
A plan was hatched to sell shells from their cottage gate, a plan that saw them raise more than £64.
The Coxswain and Crew would like to say a big thank you for their amazing effort.
To fin out about fundraising you can call 01548 842158,
or Facebook: SalcombeRNLI